Crews battling the Molino 3 Wildfire

A look at the Santa Catalinas from the KGUN 9 camera on Mt. Bigelow is showing smoke on a mountainside. According to Coronado National Forest, the fire is currently burning at about 10-15 acres.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Sep 07, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest (CNF) responded to a fire designated the 'Molino 3 Wildfire' in the Santa Catalinas.

The Molino 3 Wildfire began around 5 p.m. on the ridgeline above Molino Basin, according to CNF, and near the Mt. Lemmon Highway.

Rangers say about 10-15 acres are burning with no containment. They say the cause is currently under investigation.

CNF is asking the public to avoid the area. Drivers and cyclists should use caution on the road, as CNF says there will be increased fire traffic.

