Crews battling the Molino 3 Wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest (CNF) responded to a fire designated the 'Molino 3 Wildfire' in the Santa Catalinas.

The Molino 3 Wildfire began around 5 p.m. on the ridgeline above Molino Basin, according to CNF, and near the Mt. Lemmon Highway.

Rangers say about 10-15 acres are burning with no containment. They say the cause is currently under investigation.

CNF is asking the public to avoid the area. Drivers and cyclists should use caution on the road, as CNF says there will be increased fire traffic.