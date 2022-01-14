Convicted murder gets additional life sentence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man who was already serving life in prison for a murder sentence received an additional life sentence for a murder he committed while in jail.

King Yates was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2016.

He was accused of killing 24-year-old Cassandra Yates, after her body was found at a neighbors apartment, the neighbor also said Yates made her erase evidence off her phone and wiped down her apartment after the killing. He was already serving a life sentence for that conviction.

In April of 2017, Yates strangled his cellmate Brandon Roth to death at the Pima County Jail. He was sentenced to life in prison for that crime Friday.

----

