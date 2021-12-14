Tucson man serving life in prison could get more time added to his sentence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man serving a life sentence for killing his wife, could have even more time added to his sentence next month.

King Yates was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2016.

He was accused of killing 24-year-old Cassandra Yates, after her body was found at a neighbors apartment, the neighbor also said Yates made her erase evidence off her phone and wiped down her apartment after the killing.

In April of 2017, Yates strangled his cellmate Brandon Roth to death at the Pima County Jail.

Monday, Yates was convicted of first-degree murder for that strangulation.

He is set to be sentenced in mid-January.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

