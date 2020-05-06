Menu

Tucson man gets life in prison for 2016 murder of his wife

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old King Yates, the victim's husband.
Death penalty off the table in Yates murder case
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 06, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man convicted of fatally shooting his wife in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison. Pima County prosecutors say 25-year-old King Yates was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of first-degree murder in February.

He was accused of killing 24-year-old Cassandra Yates, whose body was found at a neighbor’s apartment in November 2016. The neighbor testified that King Yates cleaned his gun, wiped down her apartment and made her delete information from her phone before he fled the scene.

King Yates is facing another first-degree murder charge in connection with the April 2017 strangulation death of his county jail cellmate. A trial date for that case hasn’t been set, but a status conference is scheduled for July 20.

