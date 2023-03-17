Co-conspirator in 2021 deadly Tucson Amtrak shooting pleads guilty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Devonte Okeith Mathis, 24, pled guilty Wednesday to charges for his involvement in a drug trafficking crime that resulted in the death of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Michael Garbo in October of 2021.

Mathis was charged on multiple counts, including:



Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Using and Carrying a Firearm During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

The shooting took place at the Amtrak station in Downtown Tucson, where Mathis and his co-conspirator Darrion Taylor—who fired the shots—were aboard a train traveling from New Orleans to Los Angeles. DEA agents were aboard, working a drug enforcement operation.

Taylor was killed in the shooting.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mathis said he was aware Taylor had two handguns in his possession, and said that knew it was likely Taylor would carry and use the weapons as they carried out plans related to drug trafficking.

“Yesterday was an important step in securing justice on behalf of a federal law enforcement agent,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “We await the sentencing in this matter. In the meantime, we celebrate Michael Garbo’s life of service, we mourn with his family and his colleagues at the Drug Enforcement Administration, and we remember his end of watch on October 4, 2021.”

Mathis previously pled not guilty to all charges.