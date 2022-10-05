Tucson DEA building to bear Agent Mike Garbo's name

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agent Mike Garbo was remembered by the Drug Enforcement Administration and dozens of law enforcement agencies from across the state on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

They held a ceremony dedicating the DEA's Tucson building in honor of DEA Supervisory Special Agent Mike Garbo, who was shot and killed working a drug enforcement operation on an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson exactly a year ago, in October 2021.

KGUN 9 DEA Supervisory Special Agent Mike Garbo remembered at a dedication ceremony in Tucson on Oct. 4, 2022.

"Officially dedicating this building in Mike's honor. He was an exceptional leader, mentor, and role model of whom we all strive to emulate," said Cheri Oz, DEA Special Agent in Charge.

It was an emotional ceremony today near the Tucson Airport, dedicating the Drug Enforcement Administration building in honor of fallen agent Michael Garbo.

"There is a saying, it doesn't take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle," Oz said.

"That was Mike, he is our hero."



~ DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz

There's now a memorial bench out front.



There will be identical benches at the DEA office in Nogales, and at the train station in downtown, where Garbo was killed.

KGUN 9 Memorializing DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo was shot and killed working a drug enforcement operation on an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson, October 2021.

"It's bitter sweet for us," said Oz. "We miss him terribly, but to honor him in this way I think is appropriate."

Agent Garbo's wife, daughter and brother were in attendance, along with dozens of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

"I hope at the end of today, everybody has a renewed sense of purpose, and that we are all sharing his passion, his commitment," said Oz. "So that we can keep going and turn this thing around."

Afterward, there was a private ceremony, which included DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, held inside the building that now bears agent Garbo's name..

Agent Garbo's wife and brother spoke, both sharing emotional and inspirational stories.

His brother Terry Garbo said with Mike's name now on the building, he is immortal.

KGUN 9 A plaque remembering Agent Michael Garbo at the DEA building in Tucson