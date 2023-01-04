Update on deadly Amtrak shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new trial date is set for the man facing charges connected to the deadly shooting which killed a DEA agent at a Tucson train station in October 2021.

Court documents reveal Devonte Mathis will go to trial this April for two counts of conspiring to distribute marijuana.

According to investigators, Agent Mike Garbo was searching Mathis and Darrion Taylor, who were traveling from New Orleans to Los Angeles at the time, and found over 100 pounds of cannabis on the two.

That's when authorities say Taylor soon fire at agents.

Mathis previously pled not guilty in federal court.