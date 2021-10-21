Man connected to deadly Amtrak shooting in federal court Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who faces charges in connection with the deadly Oct. 4 Amtrak shootout is set for a federal court hearing Thursday.

Devonte Okeith Mathis is slated for a detention hearing and a preliminary hearing in federal court in Tucson at 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Mathis and Darrion Taylor were traveling in a train from New Orleans to Los Angeles when DEA searched them and discovered packages of marijuana.

Taylor fired at the agents and later barricaded himself in a bathroom. Taylor and DEA agent Mike Garbo were killed in the shooting. Another DEA agent and a TPD officer were also injured in the shootout.

Mathis faces charges including knowingly and intentionally possessing with the intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of marijuana.

