City of Tucson awarded $12.1 million federal grant for electric buses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More zero-emission buses will soon add to the Sun Tran fleet, after an announcement Tuesday that the Federal Transit Administration has awarded a $12,112,400 grant to the City of Tucson.

The grant comes to Tucson as part of the $1.66 billion Low- and No-Emission and Bus and Bus Facilities programs, part of the Biden Administration's Infrastructure Law.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who was in Tucson last week to announce a separate grant for work on the 22nd Street Bridge, said “with today's awards, we're helping communities across America – in cities, suburbs and rural areas alike – purchase more than 1,800 new buses, and most of them are zero-emission."



Map Credit: Federal Transit Administration

FY22 Low- and No-Emission and Bus and Bus Facilities grants

Representative Raúl Grijalva (D-3) previously wrote a letter in support of the grant for the City of Tucson.

"With this grant, the Tucson community will benefit from additional electric buses, charging equipment and facilities that will connect us not only to the city, but to our natural treasures like Coronado National Forest," Rep. Grijalva wrote. "From a public health point, it will mean cleaner air and less pollution in our streets."

Sun Tran first added electric buses to its fleet in 2020 following a 2019 $2.6 million grant, then added five additional zero-emission buses in 2021 with an additional $3,757,100 in grant money that came in 2020.

Mayor Romero added on social media that the expansion of Sun Tran's zero-emissions fleet will "ensure cleaner air, quieter streets, and protect frontline communities from the health impacts associated with climate change."

Adding electric vehicles and EV infrastructure is one component of the City of Tucson's Climate Action Plan.

