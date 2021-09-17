SunTran launching 5 new electric buses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — SunTran is launching 5 new electric buses next week. The first went into service on May 17th, 2020.

Bus riders can expect quiet and comfortable rides thanks to battery-powered buses which produce zero emissions.

Mayor Regina Romero, Susan Gray from Tucson Electric Power, Diana Alarcon with the City of Tucson DTM and Steve Spade of SunTran will be keynote speakers.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 30th at SunTran, 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

