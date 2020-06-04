Tucson to receive $3.8 million grant to purchase all-electric buses

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson was recently named a grant recipient in a nationwide program called "Low-or-No-Emission."

The program, created by the U.S. Department of Transportation, funds the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure for the purchase or lease of low-emission buses and facilities.

Tucson will receive $3.8 million to purchase all-electric buses and charging equipment.

“These grants will help communities nationwide deploy the next generation of bus technology to enhance their transportation system,” said Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

According to USDOT, these buses will be in the Sun Tran fleet supporting access to jobs, education and health services in Pima County, City of Tucson, City of South Tucson, Pascua Yaqui and Tohono O’odham Nations Opportunity Zones.

Mayor Regina Romero spoke about the grant on twitter Wednesday.