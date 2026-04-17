Cinco the jaguar returns

Cinco the jaguar has again been spotted (pun intended), and he is still showing up where long-term science says he would, the University of Arizona Wild Cat Research & Conservation Center (WCC) said earlier today in a social media post. Cinco is the fifth jaguar known to be in Arizona since 2011.

Captured through year‑round community‑science monitoring by the independently funded University of Arizona Wild Cat Research & Conservation Center, recent detections of the male known as “Cinco” are more than chance encounters. After 15 years of monitoring, researchers say the locations where Cinco appears are not guesses but established corridors tied to water, prey and cover. Cinco’s repeated use of the same sites is clear evidence of site fidelity, a behavior WCC scientists expected based on landscape features and one that is now consistently supported by multi‑year data across multiple jaguars.

“Jaguars rely heavily on scent marking and revisiting key locations across the landscape,” WCC researchers said in a social media post. That predictable behavior, combined with the species’ resilience, helps explain why individual animals repeatedly move along the same pathways across public lands, working ranches and other connected habitats — a pattern researchers interpret as a sign of healthy biodiversity and functioning ecosystems.

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KGUN 9 has also documented recent jaguar activity in southern Arizona, underscoring that Cinco’s appearances are part of a broader pattern of rare but recurring detections. In one report, we described a trail‑camera capture in Cochise County by local outdoorsman Jason Miller, who said he was “over the moon” after photographing a jaguar on a camera he’d been setting for years; KGUN 9 noted that the animal Miller recorded was among only a handful of unique jaguars documented in the United States in recent decades (reporting it as one of the very few confirmed individuals recorded since the 1990s).

And then more recently in December, where KGUN 9 reported Cinco was first seen.

State wildlife officials and some researchers caution that sporadic sightings do not necessarily mean that a self‑sustaining jaguar population is being established in Arizona. Still, researchers say individual animals like Cinco serve as important indicators: their presence reflects functional landscape connectivity and the availability of habitat features jaguars need — water, prey and cover — and highlights the conservation value of cross‑border corridors.

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For the University of Arizona WCC, each detection is both a confirmation of field predictions and a call to continue monitoring and protecting the networks jaguars use. “What we’re seeing is not random, it’s pattern,” the center said. Continued community science, trail cameras and collaborative research remain central to tracking these rare visitors and informing land‑management choices that help keep corridors open for big cats and the wider suite of wildlife that depend on them.

Readers who encounter a large cat or find trail‑camera images should keep a safe distance, avoid approaching the animal, and report confirmed images or observations to local wildlife authorities or the University of Arizona Wild Cat Research & Conservation Center.