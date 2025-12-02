Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

New jaguar spotted in southern Arizona

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center (WCC) has found a new jaguar in the United States.

According to a press release from the WCC, the jaguar was photographed on three different days in southern Arizona, last month. This is the fifth jaguar known to be in Arizona since 2011.

The University of Arizona’s The Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center has 15 years of scientific monitoring and the powerful role of community-driven conservation in the protection of rare wildlife. They've had a total of 220 detections of the previous four individual jaguars since monitoring began in 2011. A powerful reminder that jaguars are still moving through corridors that connect the borderlands.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism