Rescued mountain lion cubs find new home in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two orphaned mountain lion cubs rescued in the Pacific Northwest are beginning a new chapter at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, where they are thriving under professional care and will soon become the focus of a unique public naming opportunity.

The cubs, believed to be approximately five-month-old male siblings, were discovered alone near the Washington–Idaho border after their mother could not be located. Too young to survive in the wild, wildlife officials deemed them non-releasable, prompting their transfer to the museum in Tucson on March 21.

Since arriving, the young mountain lions have been cared for behind the scenes as they adjust to their new environment. According to museum officials, the cubs are healthy and developing well, with caretakers focusing on helping them build confidence, learn natural behaviors, and gradually acclimate to human presence.

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The museum shared the cubs are doing very well and showing all the signs of thriving, noting that animal welfare remains the top priority.

“This is a meaningful way for our community to connect with wildlife and support conservation,” said Lynnae Wenker, Director of Philanthropy for the Museum. “These cubs represent both a second chance and an opportunity to inspire others to care about the natural world.”

While the cubs are not yet on public display, that is expected to change in the coming weeks as they become more comfortable in their surroundings. No official timeline has been set, as their readiness will depend on individual progress.

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In the meantime, the museum is offering the public a rare chance to play a lasting role in the animals’ lives.

During its 33rd annual Desert Gala on April 26, attendees—and even remote participants—will have the opportunity to bid on naming rights for the two cubs in a live auction. The winning bidder will choose names that the animals will carry throughout their lives at the museum.

Officials say the initiative is both a fundraising effort and a way to deepen public engagement with conservation.

Mountain lions, native to Arizona and much of the Americas, play a crucial role as apex predators, helping maintain ecological balance. However, the species faces ongoing threats including habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict. Animals like these cubs—unable to return to the wild—often serve as ambassadors, helping educate the public about conservation.

Proceeds from the Desert Gala will support the museum’s broader mission, including animal care, education, and preservation of the Sonoran Desert ecosystem.

For now, the cubs remain out of view—but their story is already capturing attention, offering both a glimpse into wildlife rescue efforts and a unique chance for the public to leave a lasting mark on two young lives.