WATCH: Orphaned young javelinas nursed back to health, reunited with families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two young javelinas that were accidentally separated from their herds have been successfully rehabilitated and reunited with their families, according to the Tucson Wildlife Center.

The animals, found in different locations and belonging to separate herds, were brought to TWC after being left behind during sudden herd movements—a situation the org says can happen when javelinas are startled and flee quickly, unintentionally abandoning vulnerable young.

The older of the two arrived in critical condition, suffering from severe dehydration, weakness, and difficulty standing. Despite initial concerns, X-rays showed no major injuries, though she was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection. After receiving fluids, medication, and weeks of care, she regained enough strength to attempt a return to the wild.

That effort was made possible with help from the individuals who rescued her. By tracking the herd’s daily movement patterns, wildlife staff were able to release the young javelina at precisely the right moment. As her family passed by, her mother and siblings paused, allowing her to rejoin them before continuing on together. As you can see in this video below, her mother and siblings stopped and waited for her to catch up before continuing up the hill together.

VIDEO: Watch young javelina as she's reunited with her family:

The second, younger javelina faced a different challenge. She arrived dehydrated and suffering from severe diarrhea, a condition that can often be fatal in young animals. Caregivers adjusted her diet with rice cereal and pumpkin to stabilize her digestion. As her health improved, Tucson Wildlife Center says her energetic and feisty personality became apparent—often seen playing with a stuffed toy in her enclosure.

After recovering, she too was returned to her natural habitat and successfully reunited with her herd.

Wildlife officials say such reunions are among the most rewarding outcomes of rehabilitation work and highlight the importance of public awareness. They urge anyone who encounters a seemingly abandoned wild animal to contact professionals before intervening, as premature rescue attempts can sometimes do more harm than good.