Chris Magnus CBP nomination moves to Senate floor for vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus is a step closer to becoming the next commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

ML Schumer filed cloture on Executive Calendar #513 Chris Magnus to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) December 3, 2021

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture, ending debate over Schumer's candidacy.

The Senate will vote on Magnus's nomination.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., praised Magnus Thursday.

“It’s clear to me that Chief Magnus is going to handle this job with hard work and a sense of decency. He shares the view that enforcing our immigration laws and treating people humanely are not mutually exclusive. He’s told the committee that he wants to work on big customs and immigration challenges in a way that brings the two sides together. He is pragmatic. He is committed to transparency, and he’s stepping up to take this job because, as he told this committee last month, he wants to make a difference.”

President Joe Biden nominated Magnus for the position in April.

Magnus has faced controversy this week due to separate incidents in which officers made headlines by using questionable force in public.

In one case, video surfaced of an off-duty TPD officer restraining a woman in a parking lot restaurant. In another, an officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man in a wheelchair.

As of Friday, Magnus's Twitter account was no longer active.

