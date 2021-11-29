Tucson Police investigate incident involving off-duty officer in restaurant parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Editors Note: Viewer discretion is advised, below includes a video that is potentially sensitive and/or offensive.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating an incident involving an off-duty officer that happened in the parking of a local restaurant this month.

On November 14, an off-duty officer was involved in an incident with other individuals in the parking lot of Culinary Dropout in Tucson. According to the department, the incident included physical contact between the officer and other individuals, during which the officer took down two females and attempted to restrain them.



Tucson’s Police Chief Chris Magnus released a statement Sunday, it reads:

I appreciate that the video of this incident raises concerns, but it is important that we adhere to the legal requirement of due process and allow both the criminal and administrative investigations to be completed before determinations are made and further steps taken. The department holds its members to high standards both on and off duty, and we will review this matter in light of those standards.

The department is conducting an administrative investigation regarding the incident. According to the department, "The cellphone video, other video footage, and witness statements will be considered as part of both the criminal and administrative investigations."

The Pima County Attorney’s Office will also review the incident to determine whether criminal charges should be issued, which was requested by the Tucson Police Department.

