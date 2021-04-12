Reports: President Biden to nominate Tucson police chief to lead Customs and Border Protection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KNXV) — President Biden will reportedly nominate Tucson's chief of police Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection, according to a report from the New York Times Monday.

Chief Magnus was appointed to lead Tucson's police department in 2016 after serving in Richmond, California, according to his biography online.

"Mr. Biden, who campaigned on increasing oversight at Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, chose not a veteran of the agency but rather a progressive police chief who promoted community policing efforts while overseeing departments in Tucson and Richmond, Calif. Mr. Biden was compelled to choose him because of those efforts to reform departments, as well as his recent work policing a city close to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a White House official," the New York Times wrote.

Magnus openly criticized President Donald Trump's immigration policies, the NYT notes.

The news comes amid high levels of border crossings, which are said to be at the highest level in 15 years, and the highest-ever number of kids alone at the border.