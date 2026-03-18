Cesar Chavez celebrations changing in Tucson after abuse allegations arise

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson says Cesar Chavez celebrations will look different this year after United Farm Workers Union announced they won't be taking part in annual events celebrating their co-founder Arizona native Cesar Chavez after abuse allegations came to light.

The union released a statement Tuesday morning saying they were aware of "disturbing" abuse allegations that their founder Cesar Chavez engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with women and minors while serving as president of the union.

They added plans to cancel all Cesar Chavez day celebrations throughout the month.

Across the country, other organizations are following suit, including the City of Tucson where Cesar Chavez is one of twelve municipal holidays.

Since 2014, the city's recognized March 31st—Cesar Chavez Day—as a city holiday. The city holiday gave municipal staff the day off and closing all city offices except emergency services.

Tuesday's Tucson City Council meeting began on a more somber note as Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz spoke about the farm workers' rights leader.

“We must believe survivors and help all heal," Romero said.

Romero led the effort to designate Cesar Chavez Day as a city holiday in Tucson. In 2025, Romero and the council added United Farm Workers other co-founder Dolores Huerta to the holiday name.

Romero says this movement is personal to her.

"Farm working families in Somerton, Arizona and across California and Arizona participated in the farm worker’s fight for better wages, for better working conditions, and my family was one of them," she said.

She says the city is looking at how to address the holiday's name while keeping celebrations to honor farm workers and the movement.

“Movements for peace and justice and equality are not centered on one individual," Romero said. "It is a collective movement that we all take a part of and form in.

Organizers canceled the planned March 21st march this Saturday, opting instead for a rally called the Comunidad y Labor fair in Rudy Garcia Park.