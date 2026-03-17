Cesar Chavez march in Tucson canceled over abuse allegations; mayor issues statement

The United Farm Workers says it will not participate in this year's Cesar Chavez Day events following allegations that the union's co-founder was involved in the abuse of young women or minors.

In a statement, the UFW said it has received reports that Cesar Chavez was allegedly involved in the abuse of women and minors. The union said it has not received any direct reports and does not have firsthand knowledge of the claims, but described the allegations as deeply troubling and said it felt compelled to take further action.

In Tucson, the Arizona César E. Chávez + Dolores Huerta Holiday Coalition said on Facebook that a planned Chavez march and car show on Saturday have been canceled. A rally will still be held at Rudy Garcia Park, but under a new name: Comunidad y Labor Unity Fair.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued the following statement:

"I am personally devastated by the serious abuse allegations that Cesar Chavez engaged in inappropriate behavior with women and minors during his time as president of the United Farmworkers of America, as reported by the Cesar Chavez Foundation. I know how important it is to make sure everyone knows help and resources are available to people who need them right now. We must believe survivors and help all heal.

"My parents and other farm-working families in Somerton and across California and Arizona participated in the United Farm Workers’ fight for fair wages and better, safer working conditions in the fields. Those changes significantly improved the conditions we experienced and made a difference to me, my family and so many others.

"Later, as a Council Member, I led the effort to create a City holiday to recognize that work. More recently, my council colleagues and I added Dolores Huerta's name to our local holiday, which honors workers and the Movement. Moving forward, we will consider the input of the community on how to address the name of the holiday while continuing to honor workers and acknowledging the work that still need to be done.

"I hope that our community comes together at the Comunidad y Labor Unity Fair on Saturday and that we all remain committed to the ongoing fight for justice, equity and worker rights."

The UFW said it is now working with outside experts to set up an independent, confidential process for anyone who may have experienced harm to come forward, share their experiences, and access support.

Rather than participating in celebrations, the union is encouraging people to take part in immigration justice events and acts of service to support farmworkers that help empower people in their own communities.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation also released a statement, reading in part:

"The Foundation is working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations, support the people who may have been harmed by his actions, and ensure we are united and guided by our commitment to justice and community empowerment."

We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

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