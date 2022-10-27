Can't adopt a pet? Consider fostering or volunteering with PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 500 shelter dogs: If it sounds like an overwhelming number to you, you wouldn't be alone.

But the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) says its dog population has been declining over the course of the week. Thanks to adopters and fosters, PACC says its shelter dog population has fallen from 572 last Thursday to 500 as of Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Even though the number has dropped, PACC hasn't reached its goal for what it considers a sustainable number. The facility is hoping the in-house dog population can fall to 475 by the end of the week.

"We want to work with you. Our adoptions and fosters coordinators are so awesome at finding the right match for people, at finding a dog for your particular situation no longer how complicated that might be," said PACC spokesperson Kayleigh Murdock.

"So, while sometimes people are nervous about will I be able to find the dog that's right for me, with 500 dogs in the shelter, we have the dog that's right for you," Murdock said.

Sukuna and Athena may not look anything alike, but they have more in common than you'd think. They're both GREAT dogs who love their people and are looking for a special home.



In addition to working directly with staff to find the right dog for you, PACC has increased its social media presence to showcase their most adoptable pups.

It's part of the shelter's new "Preventing Euthanasia" list. You can give them a follow on Twitter accounts, @PimaAnimalCare and @AdoptMePimaAZ.

Can't adopt? You can still help

PACC acknowledges that adopting a pet isn't for everyone.

Fostering pets helps clear the shelter for new intakes. And since PACC is an open-admission, they do take in all animals brought to the shelter, according to the website.

In addition to the large number of dogs PACC is dealing with, they also say kitten fostering is a big need, with multiple litters brought to the shelter each day.

Find more information on how to sign up as a foster at the Pima County website.

We continue to take in litters of kittens EVERY DAY!

💙 We need kitten fosters!

💙 Can't foster but still want to help? We also need kitten milk replacer (KMR) and heating discs 🥰 For an easy option, use the Amazon wishlist and have it shipped to us! https://t.co/yDIBaDiDE1 💙 pic.twitter.com/vCfsfoOziV — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) October 26, 2022

Volunteer opportunities for adults and kids

PACC says it couldn't save as many pets as it does without help from volunteers.

PACC relies on volunteers to provide service to the pets at the shelter. Between 775 - 1,000 volunteers contribute a total of 62,000-80,000 hours each year according to PACC.

From dog walking to transporting cats, PACC has volunteer opportunities for people as young as age 12. PACC's current volunteer need includes:



Adoption councelors

Greeters

Foster Team Administrative Support

Community Cat Trap Neuter Release (TNR) Trappers

Community Cat Transport Assistant:

Cat Care Medical Monitoring Assistant

Evening Dog Walkers

Enrichment Volunteers

Outreach Program Volunteers

To find out more, or to sign up, visit PACC's volunteers page.

