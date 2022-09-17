Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs.

PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.

They need a minimum of 20 fosters who can take care of a dog for around two weeks.

If you can foster you can head to PACC tonight or tomorrow.

@PimaAnimalCare

Hours of operation:



Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Location:

4000 N Silverbell Road

📣 EMERGENCY! 📣



We just learned that we are receiving at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next couple of days. We need a minimum of 20 fosters who can take dogs for two weeks!



If you can foster, please come to PACC TONIGHT or first thing tomorrow. We open at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/FgQzEK9u4I — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) September 16, 2022

As of June 3, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

Related: PACC to offer free pet vaccine and microchip this Saturday, March 26