Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters

Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs.

PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.

They need a minimum of 20 fosters who can take care of a dog for around two weeks.

If you can foster you can head to PACC tonight or tomorrow.

Hours of operation:

  • Monday to Friday: noon to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Location:
4000 N Silverbell Road

As of June 3, 2022, PACC is still in code red status due to the number of pets coming in versus the amount being adopted.

