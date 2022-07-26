Local business donates $500 to Friends of PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center currently has 458 dogs in the shelter.

Cuppa GoGo fundraised hundreds of dollars for Friends of PACC from a community event to help the organization with the amount of dogs.

Dobby was rescued from the PACC in May.

“Her bones were showing and she looked malnourished. Just seeing how big she’s gotten… it’s just so great!” said Dobby’s owner, Hannah Hildreth.

When Hildreth picked up Dobby from the shelter, her ears were bent down due to the lack of nutrients.

“We just put her in puppy school as suggested by PACC so she’s been doing some training and that’s how she learned her speak and everything,” Hildreth said.

Hildreth and Dobby attended a community event in Tucson on Sunday and stopped by the mobile coffee truck, Cuppa GoGo.

The beverage truck sold drinks and treats to customers and their dogs.

“My wife wanted to do something for the dogs because she really likes animals, but she does like a ‘pupcup’ so we kind of made up a little thing because it’s ‘Cuppa GoGo so it’s ‘Puppa GoGo,” said owner, Hilalrio Rojas.

After seeing an influx of animals at PACC, Rojas encouraged all dog-lovers to stop by the coffee truck for a dog bandana or Puppa GoGo.

Friends of PACC tabled the event giving information to customers about adoption, fostering or helping an animal at the shelter.

After the event, Cuppa GoGo was able to donate $500 to Friends of PACC to buy things like kennels, blankets and food.

“The dogs are really important to I think all of us. We all live together right now so having three dogs that are there- it’s just a community,” said Rojas. “Even them as animals, they need somewhere to be protected.”

Hildreth encourages anyone who is thinking about adopting to learn more information and to give it a try.

“Being able to come and support them with PACC is just awesome because we want people to know you can always give another animal a home,” Hildreth said.