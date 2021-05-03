A look behind the magic of PACC and its volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When you walk into the Pima Animal Care Center, you see cute pets ready to be adopted. What you might not see—is the work volunteers put in to get them ready for their future homes.

PACC sees around 19,000 animals coming in and out each year.

“We just help them feel better about what they’re going through because they’re not only homeless, but they’re also injured or sick. A lot of dogs are hit by cars, and cats. A lot of dogs have valley fever, untreated. A lot have untreated diabetes." said volunteer Sue Marycz.

Marycz has been volunteering at PACC for almost nine years. She’s gone from walking dogs to spending most of her time in the ICU clinic.

“We get them out for some fresh air and sunshine. If they can't, then we help them get out maybe with a wagon. We give them massages or help with medical procedures sometimes,” she added.

Which is how they helped Angus, a dog who has been with PACC since December 4, after getting hit by a car.

“One of his back legs has been surgically repaired. his pelvis is not fine. He had to have one eye removed. He had to have a tracheostomy and he still needs some hip surgery,” said Marycz.

Through it all, she continues working with him, just like PACC volunteer Christy Holliger keeps working with Potpie.

“I’ve sort of morphed into focusing more on dogs with higher behavior issues and seem to have one of the most difficult times in the shelter,” said Holliger.

She has also been volunteering for about nine years.

“It can be long days,15 miles,” Holliger told KGUN9.

While days might be long, she keeps on going with a smile.

“I think knowing that those dogs can, and will, and do go to good homes is always the driving factor,” she added.

A labor of love—Marycz and Holliger wouldn’t trade for the world.

“I wouldn’t give up my volunteering. It’s just a part of who I am,” said Holliger.

“We just want to give them as much love and comfort as we can,” added Marycz.

More information on how you can volunteer can be found on PACC's website.