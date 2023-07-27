Barrio Charro closing to make way for new restaurant concept

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Si Charro! restaurant group, owner of Tucson staple El Charro and relative newcomers Charro Steak and The Monica, are closing Barrio Charro to make way for a new eatery this fall.

Barrio Charro, 3699 N. Campbell Ave., will close its doors for good at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

Si Charro! has not yet announced its plans behind the new restaurant, other than to say it will open in September of this year. Ray Flores, president of the restaurant group, says more information will be released in the upcoming month.

Barrio Charro opened during the pandemic, combining the talents of two Tucson food scene powerhouses, Don Guerra of Barrio Bread and Carlotta Flores of El Charro. Serving up tortas and other bread-centric staples, the daytime restaurant became popular among the city's brunch crowd.

This official message from Si Charro! will be posted at Barrio Charro after Sunday: