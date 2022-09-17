El Charro Cafe celebrates 100th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Charro Café is celebrating their 100th anniversary. President Raymond Flores says, “it’s a story of Monica Flynn who started it, my mom’s great-great-aunt and my mom who took it over when it was almost in bankruptcy when Monica got sick.”

Flores adds, “it’s really a story of two women who went against the odds and made it work.”

Carlotta Flores, Ray’s mom, is now 76 years old but she still visits the restaurant every day to check on the food.

She says, “more than anything I’m thankful for my children who took over the last 25 years. They’ve done some great things.”

With three locations in Tucson, El Charro offered 100 penny deals including their famous mini chimichangas.

Flores says, “we are credited with creating the chimichanga.”

It’s a menu item that’s drawn in people from across the country, including Jim Sorensen. He is visiting from North Dakota and was at the 100th-anniversary celebration hoping to get a table.

He says, “we’re trying to get in, long line at El Charro today.” He added that this is his first time at the restaurant. “Friends said this is the place you have to be,” says Sorensen.

Lupita Campoi has lived in Tucson for 20 years but was also making her way to El Charro for the very first time.

Keenia Shinagawa, who was born in Tucson, just moved back one year ago. She says this is her second time at El Charro. “It just reminds me Tucson has been here for such a long time so it’s really beautiful,” says Shinagawa.

Carlotta says it’s not only her children that have helped keep the family business up and running. She says, “I have five beautiful grandchildren and that’s what keeps us going.”