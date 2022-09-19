Autopsy reveals country music star's cause of death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Medical Examiner's office recently released the autopsy report for country music performer Luke Bell, who passed away in Tucson at the age of 32 on Friday, Aug. 26.

According to the medical examiner, Bell died from fentanyl intoxication.

Concern and reports began circulating on social media prior to Bell's death that he had gone 'missing' in Tucson.

A passerby found him unresponsive in a shaded area of a parking lot near North Craycroft and East Grant roads.

At the scene, drug paraphernalia was found.

Related article: Country music star Luke Bell found dead in Tucson.