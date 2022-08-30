Country music star Luke Bell found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Country music star Luke Bell has passed away at the age of 32.

The Tucson Police Department confirms he was found dead in the midtown area.

Public Information Officer Frank Magos says Bell's body was located near North Craycroft and East Grant roads.

According to Saving Country Music, Bell's friend said he went missing on Saturday.

His body was found Monday.

Officer Magos says this investigation is ongoing.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.