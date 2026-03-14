Evacuation orders for brushfire near Palominas; Highway 92 closed in both directions

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate evacuation order Saturday for residents west of Paloma Trail and south of Highway 92 as a brushfire threatens the area.

A second notice tells residents north of the highway between Weik Ranch Road and the San Pedro River to prepare for potential evacuations.

Authorities closed Highway 92 in both directions from Palominas Road to Hereford Road to allow fire crews to work.

Drivers should avoid the area and slow down for emergency personnel and equipment near the scene.

Anyone needing assistance with the evacuation process is asked to call 911 immediately.

The fire was first reported Saturday afternoon near Palominas Road and is currently moving in a northeasterly direction.

Additional updates on the fire's progress are being posted to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page. Fire personnel are continuing to attack the flames as the situation remains active and dangerous.