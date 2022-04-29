Watch
Attendance high as 2022 Pima County Fair enters final weekend

Fair-goers are spending money at the first Pima County Fair since 2019
Pima County Fair
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 16:23:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're headed to the Pima County Fair this weekend, you could be part of a record-breaking crowd.

Launa Rabago, Entertainment, Marketing and Special Events Manager for the Pima County fair said as of Thursday, preliminary numbers show this year's fair tracking towards the biggest ever in terms of attendance.

This year's fair is also a money maker.

"Cumulative revenue streams show us to be ahead of our last fair in 2019 by 34.4%," Rabago said.

The Pima County Fair runs through Sunday, May 1.

Main stage entertainment for this final weekend includes:

  • Easton Corbin in concert
    • Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.
  • Los Tucanes de Tijuana in concert
    • Sunday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Visit PimaCountyFair.com for a complete list of this weekend's fair schedule.

