ADOT restricting truck traffic to right lane on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Semi-trucks traveling I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande are now restricted to the right lane until the lane expansion project kicks off in early 2023.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Department of Public Safety are currently installing new signs to direct heavy vehicle truck traffic to a single lane in a move intended to serve as an interim safety measure before the the roadway is widened.

According to ADOT, the 20-mile segment of Interstate saw heavy vehicles involved about 20% of crashes and 15% of rear-end and sideswipe crashes.

ADOT has similar signs in other areas of the state, including I-17 north of Black Canyon City.

Work on the I-10 corridor, the last remaining stretch of interstate between Tucson and Phoenix with only two lanes in each direction, is expected to be completed as early as 2026.

ADOT plans to monitor traffic operations now that the signs and right-lane restrictions are in place.

