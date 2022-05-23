ADOT seeks additional $300 million in federal funding for I-10 expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is looking to supplement the I-10 expansion project between Chandler and Casa Grande with federal funds.

This 26-mile stretch is the only remaining section of the interstate between Tucson and Phoenix with only two lanes in each direction.

A grant application submitted through the Federal Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) would add $300 million to the already-apportioned $400 million state funds signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier in May.

“This project is essential for Arizona to enhance the safety and traffic capacity of I-10 with the added benefit of positively impacting our economy,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski.

Prior to the announcement of the grant award, the Gila River Indian Community and Maricopa Association of Governments are completing an engineering and environmental study for the project, with a public hearing set for late summer.

The potential project total of the expansion is $990 million, including the grant and an additional $290 million previously budgeted. ADOT said it has contingencies prepared in the event the federal money is not awarded to the project.

The IIJA, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021, authorizes $1.2 trillion for transportation and infrastructure spending with $550 billion of that figure going toward “new” investments and programs.

The I-10 widening project is set to start in 2023, with completion expected in 2026.

RELATED: I-10 expansion update