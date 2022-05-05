I-10 expansion update

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction on the last remaining two-lane stretch of I-10 between Tucson and Phoenix is set to begin in 2023, with a completion date set for 2026.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation on Wednesday, May 4 that will direct $400 million towards earlier completion of the widening project.

This expansion will add a lane between Chandler and Casa Grande in the segment of highway known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor.

“This legislation ensures that everyone in Arizona can get to their destination safely and quickly, even as our state continues to grow," said Gov. Ducey. "We’re not going to have the endless traffic jams you see in cities like Los Angeles, where men and women are stuck in their cars for hours every day.”

The Office of the Governor credits the Senate Bill containing the allocation with "strong bipartisan support."