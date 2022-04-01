Watch
Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry at a meeting in July 2017.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 14:36:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a county memorandum, Pima County Chuck Huckleberry will resign.

On Wednesday, Huckelberry's family said he was in recovery and it is "going well" after he was seriously injured in a bicycle accident back in October.

Huckelberry is a graduate of Flowing Wells High School and the University of Arizona.

He has served as County Administrator since 1993.
