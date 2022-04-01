Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a county memorandum, Pima County Chuck Huckleberry will resign.

On Wednesday, Huckelberry's family said he was in recovery and it is "going well" after he was seriously injured in a bicycle accident back in October.

Huckelberry is a graduate of Flowing Wells High School and the University of Arizona.

He has served as County Administrator since 1993.

