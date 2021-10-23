1 person seriously injured in crash on Broadway Boulevard, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is seriously injured after a crash in Tucson Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to downtown Tucson for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a bicyclist, according to TPD. Upon arrival, an adult male was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is shut down on Broadway Boulevard between S. Church and S. Scott avenues, police say. All remaining parties did stay at the scene.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Traffic in the downtown area is currently restricted. Please avoid travel along Broadway Blvd. between S. Church Ave. and S. Scott Ave. Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist. Please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/3S8qprZ394 — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) October 23, 2021

At this time, the Sun Link streetcar is pausing operations on Congress at Church, but a Sun Tran bus in en route to provide rides along Broadway and to the Mercado, according to Sun Tran Tucson.

Congress stops cannot be serviced for now. pic.twitter.com/UzpL3p1OF7 — Sun Tran (@SunTran_Tucson) October 23, 2021

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

