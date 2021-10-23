Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

1 person seriously injured in crash on Broadway Boulevard, police investigating

Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 14:53:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is seriously injured after a crash in Tucson Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to downtown Tucson for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a bicyclist, according to TPD. Upon arrival, an adult male was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is shut down on Broadway Boulevard between S. Church and S. Scott avenues, police say. All remaining parties did stay at the scene.

At this time, the Sun Link streetcar is pausing operations on Congress at Church, but a Sun Tran bus in en route to provide rides along Broadway and to the Mercado, according to Sun Tran Tucson.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!