Chuck Huckelberry 'in great health,' family says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's family released a statement saying he is "in great health" and eager to return to work.
Huckelberry was injured in a bicycle accident on Oct. 23 and reportedly suffered a brain bleed.
Hospital administration released him in November.
The statement reads:
"We have good news to report on Chuck’s recovery. He is in great health and speaks often about his eagerness to return to work.
As we all know, Chuck is a very strong, positive, and optimistic person, so it is not hard to understand that his improvement has led him to express to friends and County coworkers a desire to return to work at the County.
However, his doctors say that, while his optimism is a plus in his recovery, he should focus on his continued dedicated work with his therapists. His care team and family will continue to assess his recovery and evaluate when a return to work might be possible.
Thank you to all who continue to send us your prayers and concerns for Chuck’s health."
Huckelberry is a graduate of Flowing Wells High School and the University of Arizona.
He has been County Administrator since 1993.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.