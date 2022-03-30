Chuck Huckelberry 'in great health,' family says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's family released a statement saying he is "in great health" and eager to return to work.

Huckelberry was injured in a bicycle accident on Oct. 23 and reportedly suffered a brain bleed.

Hospital administration released him in November.

The statement reads:

"We have good news to report on Chuck’s recovery. He is in great health and speaks often about his eagerness to return to work.



As we all know, Chuck is a very strong, positive, and optimistic person, so it is not hard to understand that his improvement has led him to express to friends and County coworkers a desire to return to work at the County.



However, his doctors say that, while his optimism is a plus in his recovery, he should focus on his continued dedicated work with his therapists. His care team and family will continue to assess his recovery and evaluate when a return to work might be possible.



Thank you to all who continue to send us your prayers and concerns for Chuck’s health."

Huckelberry is a graduate of Flowing Wells High School and the University of Arizona.

He has been County Administrator since 1993.

