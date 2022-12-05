Secretary of State's Office, state leaders certify Arizona election

PHOENIX — The Arizona Secretary of State's Office and state leaders certified the results of the 2022 general election Monday morning.
The official canvass occurred after 10 a.m. Monday at a private event.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Governor Doug Ducey, and Attorney General Mark Brnovich were among those in attendance.
