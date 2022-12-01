Watch Now
Cochise County picks legal representation in election fight

Cochise County votes 2-1 to select new legal counsel in fight withSecretary of State.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 13:33:37-05

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Thursday morning to determine legal representation in its election fight.

In the meeting, held only two hours prior to an afternoon court appearance as defendants in a suit filed by the Secretary of State's office, Supervisors voted 2-to-1 to name Daniel McCauley III of Cave Creek to represent them.

Ann English, again the sole 'no' vote, said she did not believe obtaining a new lawyer two hours prior to a court hearing was fair to voters.

English also was the 'no' vote in the delay to certify earlier in the week, reiterating it was the board's statutory obligation to certify county election results by the legal deadline.

The County Attorney in Cochise is not representing the board, due to the fact that the refusal to certify the election results by the Monday, Nov. 28 deadline was an action outside of the law, according to state statute.

KGUN 9 will have full coverage of the court hearing, including a livestream of proceedings, beginning at 1 p.m.

