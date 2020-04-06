Gov. Ducey issues executive order stopping evictions for small businesses, nonprofits

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday putting a halt on evictions for small businesses and nonprofits in the state.

The order applies to renters who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are unable to pay rent due to financial hardship.

According to a press release from Gov. Ducey's office the order is encouraging landlords to defer payments for business tenants and also to consider waiving all fees and interest combined with late payments.

In a statement:

Arizona is grateful to the many landlords who are already working as good partners with small businesses during these challenging times. “This order helps ensure no small business or nonprofit will face eviction due to COVID-19 and that landlords and small businesses work in partnership to make sure we get through this emergency together. There’s more work to do to ensure Arizona’s small businesses can make it through this public health emergency. As we continue to prioritize public health, we will continue to do everything in our power to support those in our small business and nonprofit communities serving us. Governor Ducey

READ: FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER HALTING EVICTIONS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND NONPROFITS

The order also builds on the previous actions Gov. Ducey issued March 24, delaying eviction orders for renters impacted by COVID-19. In addition, Ducey also announced an agreement with state banks to protect small businesses and families from eviction and foreclosure.

