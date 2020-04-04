Menu

President Trump approves request of Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona

Posted: 2:55 PM, Apr 04, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-04 17:55:48-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — President Donald Trump has approved Arizona's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration Saturday, according to Governor Ducey.

According to a press release from Gov. Ducey's office, the declaration will bring more federal resources and assets to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response efforts.

I’m grateful to President Trump for approving Arizona’s request and for the Administration’s continued partnership. These resources will bolster our efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and help us bounce back afterward stronger than ever. This continued collaboration will be crucial as we utilize all tools to combat this virus.
Governor Ducey

The declaration will provide Arizona access to mental health care, strengthen the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during local and state emergencies, provide legal assistance to low-income Arizonans, increase food assistance and services to low-income households that have been impacted by the pandemic, according to Gov. Ducey.

