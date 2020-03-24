Gov. Ducey issues order delaying evictions for renters impacted by COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday delaying eviction orders for renters impacted by COVID-19.

The order applies to those who are quarantining or are facing financial and economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.

According to the press release from Gov. Ducey's office, the order will remain in effect for 120 days.

Tuesdays actions following with recent federal actions, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced suspension of all evictions for HUD-financed properties March 18. Within the same day the Federal Housing Finance Agency ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to hold off on foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days due the COVID-19 national emergency.

"This order is about protecting public health and providing relief to families impacted by the virus, whether through sickness or economic hardship. This is the right thing to do to support Arizona familiesduring their time of need and prevent the spread of COVID-19," Ducey said.

The Arizona Department of Housing offers assistance to Arizonans struggling to make mortgage payments. The 'Save Our Home AZ program' Arizonans may qualify for the following:



Prinicipal reduction assistance

Monthly mortage subsidy assistance for under and unemployed Arizonans

Second Lien elimination assistance

READ: FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER

SOHAZ program question can be directed to the Arizona Department of Housing Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by calling 602-771-1000 or visit, here.