New CDC guidelines require dogs traveling into the U.S. to be microchipped

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Getting your dog a microchip can have several of benefits.

The microchip has your contact information as well as address that any vet can scan.

And it only takes a few seconds.

“It is kind of like a shot. It'll be a needle right between the pet's shoulder blades, just like a shot for us humans, hurts just for a second. It's really quick, and then it's over,” says Kayleigh Murdock, public information officer at the Pima Animal Care Center.

But new CDC guidelines say if you are traveling out of the country with your dog, you need to follow new guidelines starting August 1st.

These guidelines include:



Appear healthy upon arrival;

Be at least six months of age;

Be microchipped; and

Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.

It is important to note, these guidelines only apply to dogs entering the United States. Meaning you could leave with your dog but not be able to bring them back in.

The free microchip clinics that PACC are offering through July 4th is giving dog parents like Rick Santay the chance to take the step for free.

“He got away from us about three weeks ago, and we thought we'd lost him," says Santay, “So when we saw that this was being offered. We were going to pay for it, but it's being offered here…. it was just, we got to do it.”

The clinics are held every Wednesday, and the next clinic will double as a vaccine and microchip clinic.

Murdock says, this is to help keep pets in their homes.

“We know that a lot of pets are coming in because people aren't able to access that low cost and preventative vet care, and we want to make sure as many pets in the community have the vaccines and the resources that they need to be able to stay safe,” says Murdock.

A list of the upcoming clinics can be found on PACC's website.