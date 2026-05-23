Southside businesses welcome new lower speed limits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers might notice new speed limit signs posted around Tucson. City council reduced speed limits last month on 14 roads and nine bicycle boulevards across the city.

One of those roads is Valencia Road between Country Club and Alvernon—an area affected by several recent deadly car crashes.

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On some roads, speed limits dropped by five or even 10 miles per hour. The city also introduced new 20 mph limits on bike boulevards.

On Valencia between Country Club and Alvernon, the speed limit was formerly 45 miles per hour, but that has since dropped to 35 miles per hour.

City of Tucson

The speed limit reductions came in April, following the death of a three-year-old girl who died in a high-speed crash at Valencia and Country Club.

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For people who work along that stretch of Valencia, traffic speed is something they notice every day. Ashley Abadeer, who works at Tucson Asphalt Contractors along Valencia, says reckless driving is something she sees regularly, especially during rush hour.

"I see people racing often," Abadeer said.

She moved to Tucson from California three years ago and says she was surprised by how common speeding and road rage can be here.

"I think everyone always said that California has the really aggressive drivers, but when I came here, I was like, oh, this is really aggressive," Abadeer said.

Abadeer tells me her initial reaction to the speed limit reductions was positive, but she worries the real challenge will be getting drivers to actually slow down.

"We deal with this a lot too in construction, we'll have a reduced speed in construction zones, and people rarely obey them," Abadeer said.

Abadeer says the new limits will only work if drivers take them seriously.

"Being in a rush is not worth your life or someone else's life. And I just hope that the city continues to take action prosecuting the street racers and trying to find them," Abadeer said.

"I just hope everyone slows down so everyone can get home," Abadeer said.

Below is a full list of the roadways with reduced speed limits.

City of Tucson

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