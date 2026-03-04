Tucson police search for second driver involved in deadly Southside street racing crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are searching for a second driver after a deadly street racing crash on East Valencia Road Sunday night killed three people, left one person with life-threatening injuries and another with minor injuries.

MORE COVERAGE: Crash that left three dead on Southside was result of street race

Investigators say a BMW racing another car crashed into a different car turning onto Country Club Road.

At Tucson Dragway, drivers can race legally on a closed track with safety rules, inspections and emergency crews on standby. It's a controlled environment designed to prevent tragedies.

According to Tucson police, street racing enforcement is an ongoing challenge. In 2025 alone, the Tucson Police Department conducted at least four citywide street racing deployments. TPD also says excessive speed was mentioned in the majority of last year's deadly car crashes.

Jerry Garrison, media manager for Tucson Dragway, says the track is built to keep drivers and the public safe.

Jacqueline Aguilar Jerry Garrison, media manager at Tucson Dragway, explains that drivers seeking the thrill of racing have a much safer alternative by coming to the track.

"If your car does get out of control, you break apart, lose a wheel, you'll bounce off the K-rail and stay on the track. If you're out on the street, you're dealing with pedestrians, people on bicycles, cars pulling out, and you can't manage that," Garrison said.

Garrison says drivers who want the thrill of racing have a safer option.

"You can get a rush at the track. Bring all your friends out. Make it a hangout. Come on in the pits," Garrison said.

Garrison admits he was once a street racer himself when he was younger, but he now uses his experience to warn others about the risks.

"I matured more and realized that I didn't want my car confiscated, taken away. I didn't want to end up running into somebody or having somebody run into me, and I couldn't afford to lose everything that I've worked for throughout my entire life," Garrison said.

Garrison says Sunday night's crash is a tragic example of what can happen when street racing moves from a controlled track to city streets.

"It was a senseless act. It probably happened in a split second. The repercussions now are going to be affected for the families for the rest of their lives," Garrison said.

Again, Tucson police say they are still searching for the other driver involved in Sunday night's deadly street racing crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tucson police or call 88-CRIME.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.