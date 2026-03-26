South 12th Avenue businesses bounce back after construction project completed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traffic is moving again along South 12th Avenue after months of closures and detours, bringing relief to business owners.

The city's Storm to Shade project along the avenue is complete. The project was designed to bring long-term benefits to the area like more shade, improved walkability and better stormwater management.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Construction begins on South 12th Avenue for city's Storm to Shade project

However, for months, business owners in Fiesta Plaza say it was tough getting customers through the door.

MORE COVERAGE: South 12th Avenue construction squeezes businesses

During construction, which started last year in September, some businesses say things really slowed down, even during what is usually their busiest time of year.

"It was a pretty big impact on us as far as sales," Angel Valencia said.

Valencia, who works at Tobacco Land, says businesses leaned on each other to stay afloat.

"It just was, there was some days where you come in and it's like, okay, where's everybody at?" Valencia said.

"A lot of us tried our best to, tell people like, hey, go visit this shop or go to that barber shop or come meet at the Chinese restaurant, La Bella. You know, there was a lot of businesses that helped each other out and, you know, we had to come together as a family and support each other," Valencia said.

Construction wrapped up last month ahead of the Tucson Rodeo. Joseph Soto, a barber at Mpire Barber Lounge, says they are focused on bringing customers back.

"We're regenerating. We obviously expanded. We were able to open up our barbershop. So, in general, so we got more business and more clientele coming in, but it's definitely—it's not what it was, but we're definitely coming back up where it was," Soto said.

The city currently has more than 40 Storm to Shade projects just like this one in design, construction or completed throughout Tucson.

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