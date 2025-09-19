Construction begins on South 12th Avenue for city's Storm to Shade project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new project on the Southside aims to turn stormwater into shade along South 12th Avenue. The City of Tucson recently started work on its Storm to Shade project, which is designed to transform the roadway and surrounding neighborhoods.

For the next few months, all drivers and neighbors may see along South 12th Avenue is roadwork, but by mid-February, the area will be cooler, greener and shaded, just in time for the rodeo.

When it rains, stormwater usually runs off the streets and parking lots, but this project is designed to capture that water and put it to use. Xochitl Coronado-Vargas, public outreach coordinator for the City of Tucson's Storm to Shade program, tells me it’s a concept known as green stormwater infrastructure or passive rainwater harvesting.

“Plants that are planted in that landscape can utilize it as another water source," Coronado-Vargas said.

Crews are removing asphalt from several areas and replacing it with vegetated basins. Coronado-Vargas says this type of infrastructure is especially important on the Southside.

“Lots of places in town that have less trees tend to be hotter. And so, the southside and different areas of town just need to have more vegetation growing in them," she said.

Construction may slow traffic down, but business owner Marisela Valenzuela, whose hair salon is on South 12th Avenue and Drexel, is hopeful the finished project will draw more people to the area.

“With traffic and everything, nobody knows how to come into the plaza, but in the long run, it’s gonna be good," said Valenzuela.

The city has 40 projects, just like this one, in different phases across Tucson. Once the work is completed on 12th Ave., over 60 trees and dozens of shrubs and succulents will be added.

“Because we're using rainwater instead, we're really doing a service to our future and our service to ourselves, because we won't be using the municipal water that can be used for other things," Coronado-Vargas said.

While crews work to finish this project before the rodeo, drivers are asked to slow down and use caution along South 12th Avenue.