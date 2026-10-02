Santa Rita Park to reopen after $8 million renovation with weekend celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Rita Park is set to welcome the community back this weekend following a major revitalization project years in the making.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | City of Tucson breaks ground on Santa Rita Park revitalization

The City of Tucson will officially celebrate the park's grand reopening on Friday with a community event and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated park, located at 401 E. 22nd St.

The celebration begins Friday at 5 p.m., with the official ribbon-cutting scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The reopening marks the completion of an approximately $8 million renovation funded through voter-approved Proposition 407. Planning for the revitalization project began in 2021.

READ MORE | Santa Rita Park renovation nears completion

The festivities will continue Saturday with a "Movies in the Park" event. Activities, food trucks and family-friendly entertainment begin at 6 p.m., followed by a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at 7:30 p.m. Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor movie night.

The renovation includes significant upgrades designed to improve recreation opportunities, accessibility and park amenities for visitors of all ages.

According to the City of Tucson, improvements include:



A new splash pad with shade structures

A new shaded playground

New asphalt and decomposed granite walking paths around the park perimeter and throughout the park

A new plaza area for special events

More than 300 newly planted trees and shrubs

A new restroom near the playground

Relocation of an existing baseball field to the southeast corner of the park

Two new multipurpose fields

A new parking lot with access from 22nd Street

A new irrigation system throughout the park

New benches near the playground

New grass in common areas and sports fields

New concrete walkways to improve ADA accessibility

A public art installation

City officials say the project is intended to create a more welcoming, accessible and family-friendly space for residents while modernizing one of Tucson's longstanding neighborhood parks.

Community members can get their first look at the transformed park during this weekend's reopening events.