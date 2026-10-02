Santa Rita Park to reopen after $8 million renovation with weekend celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Rita Park is set to welcome the community back this weekend following a major revitalization project years in the making.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | City of Tucson breaks ground on Santa Rita Park revitalization
The City of Tucson will officially celebrate the park's grand reopening on Friday with a community event and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated park, located at 401 E. 22nd St.
The celebration begins Friday at 5 p.m., with the official ribbon-cutting scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The reopening marks the completion of an approximately $8 million renovation funded through voter-approved Proposition 407. Planning for the revitalization project began in 2021.
READ MORE | Santa Rita Park renovation nears completion
The festivities will continue Saturday with a "Movies in the Park" event. Activities, food trucks and family-friendly entertainment begin at 6 p.m., followed by a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at 7:30 p.m. Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor movie night.
The renovation includes significant upgrades designed to improve recreation opportunities, accessibility and park amenities for visitors of all ages.
According to the City of Tucson, improvements include:
- A new splash pad with shade structures
- A new shaded playground
- New asphalt and decomposed granite walking paths around the park perimeter and throughout the park
- A new plaza area for special events
- More than 300 newly planted trees and shrubs
- A new restroom near the playground
- Relocation of an existing baseball field to the southeast corner of the park
- Two new multipurpose fields
- A new parking lot with access from 22nd Street
- A new irrigation system throughout the park
- New benches near the playground
- New grass in common areas and sports fields
- New concrete walkways to improve ADA accessibility
- A public art installation
City officials say the project is intended to create a more welcoming, accessible and family-friendly space for residents while modernizing one of Tucson's longstanding neighborhood parks.
Community members can get their first look at the transformed park during this weekend's reopening events.
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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.