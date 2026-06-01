Santa Rita Park renovation nears completion, opening pushed to August

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Rita Park's $7.6 million renovation is in its final stretch after 14 months of construction, with the city now targeting an August opening.

The park was originally expected to open in June, according to Project Manager Matt Christman with Tucson Parks & Recreation, but crews are still completing work required before the space can safely welcome the public.

"It's really close to being done," he said.

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Over the coming weeks, Christman says will focus on remaining infrastructure work before the park can open.

"The ramadas are done, the splash pad—we're still working on a couple for the pump room and that kind of stuff, but most of the vertical structures are complete," Christman said.

When construction wraps, visitors will see a much different park than what previously stood at the site at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue. The renovation includes 365 trees, 300 shrubs, a new restroom and more.

"We added a brand new playground, we added the splash pad, we have the perimeter walking path. We added a lot of the concrete walkways to make it ADA accessible," Christman said.

The project also adds space for activities that were not previously available at Santa Rita Park.

"We didn't have any multi-purpose fields or multi-sport, like where you can do flag football, tackle football, lacrosse, those kind of activities. So, they have a space to do that out here as well now," Christman said.

The $7.6 million project was funded through Prop 407. Christman tells me the renovations were shaped by community feedback and are designed to serve Tucsonans for years to come.

A second phase of the project is also planned, though Christman says the timeline depends on funding.

"There is a phase two, which has the expanding of the skate park and then putting in a dog park down the road," Christman said.

Again, Santa Rita Park is expected to reopen in August.

The park's reopening comes as some neighbors have previously expressed concerns about whether members of the unhoused community could return to the area once renovations are complete.

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KGUN 9 will keep you updated on the latest developments leading up to the park's grand reopening.

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