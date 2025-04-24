City of Tucson breaks ground on Santa Rita Park revitalization

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors joined city leaders in breaking ground at Santa Rita Park Thursday morning. The park revitalization has been in the planning process since 2021 and is funded by voter-approved Prop 407.

The ceremony marked a significant step for Tucson as the $8 million project will include several upgrades to the park. Mayor Regina Romero described the project as an investment for a historically disinvested community, that will introduce several new amenities to this Southside park.

"I truly believe in parks for all," Mayor Romero said. "Everyone in the community should be able to enjoy their neighborhood park. And so the more neighbors use it, the more individuals and neighbors will come and attract it, the safer it gets. It's just a resource for them to be able to use."

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026 and will include upgrades such as a new splash pad, playground, a plaza area for events, and newly planted trees and shrubs.

The park is a well-known hotspot for homeless encampments, which has worried residents of South Tucson, located just south of the park. South Tucson Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela said the city has not seen an impact since the park closed on Monday, but she's still concerned for the people in need of resources.

"I am hearing concerns from the residents that you know, if they don't have the park, they're going to be in the alleys, or they're just going to be in unsafe conditions," Mayor Valenzuela said. "So I am concerned. I am concerned for them, but it's also about time that we do have an investment in a park for our greater community, for families. I can't wait to bring my kids here."

Valenzuela wanted to remind the community of the resources offered at Casa Maria. The City of Tucson provided the following information on additional resources.

Shelters

Location

Serves

Contact for Availability

City of Tucson Amphi Housing First Resource Center

Congregate shelter that serves individuals in the Amphi area

(520) 546-0122

City of Tucson Wildcat Inn

Prioritizes families with children in their custody and elderly

311 or (520) 330-0807

Salvation Army Hospitality House

Single adults and families with children

(520) 622-5411

Primavera Foundation Men’s Shelter

Single men

(520) 623-4300

Primavera Foundation Casa Paloma Hospitality Center and Residence

Single adult women

(520) 882-0820

Primavera Foundation Scattered Site Shelter

Single adults, veterans, families with children

(520) 882-5383

OPCS Low-Barrier Shelter

Single adults and families with children

(520) 546-0122

Our Family Services Reunion House

Unaccompanied teens ages 12-17

(520) 320-5122 or visit a Safe Place location

Our Family Services Scattered Site Family Shelter

Families with children

(520) 323-1708

Gospel Rescue Mission Center of Opportunity

Single adults, families with children

(520) 740-1501

Sister Jose Women’s Center

Single adult women

(520) 909-3905



Meals:

Casa Maria, 352 E. 25th St., Open daily 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Southside Presbyterian Church, 317 W. 23rd St., Monday and Friday 7:30-8:30 a.m.

The Lot on 22nd, 4431 E. 22nd St., Thursday and Sunday, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Pio Decimo, 848 S. 7th Ave., Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-noon; 12:30-4:30 p.m. (food distribution box)

Medical Services: El Rio Community Health Centers, call (520) 670-3909 to schedule an appointment at an El Rio clinic or a telehealth visit by phone or video chat.

The park was also a place where mutual-aid group Community on Wheels gathered every week to provide food, water, and other essentials. Victoria Devasto expressed her concern for the closure of the park.

"We'll still be operating close by," Devasto said. "Sister Jose is down the street as well. There are resources here, and that's what made Santa Rita such a centering point. I'm really disappointed that the park is closing the way it is right now."

While Devasto hoped for more spaces for the unhoused community to become available, she also acknowledged the renovations to the park as a good thing for neighbors who want an outdoor space.

One neighbor shared her excitement for the completion of the project.

"We're two houses away from the park, and so we really care about what happens to this park," said Madeline Golde while holding her grandchild. "After a while, it just didn't feel comfortable enough for us. And then we have this lovely little granddaughter, and it would be so wonderful to have a park that's just a few steps away."

KGUN 9 will continue to follow the progress on the park and provide updates.