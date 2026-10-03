Santa Rita Park reopens after $8M revitalization, bringing new amenities to Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Rita Park is once again open to the public after a major revitalization project transformed one of Tucson's longtime community gathering spaces.

Hundreds of residents joined city officials Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of more than $8 million in park improvements. The reopening marks the culmination of a years-long effort that began in 2021 with extensive community outreach and planning.

Mayor Regina Romero thanked residents for their involvement in shaping the project and celebrated the park's return.

"To see this beautiful park revitalized and coming back to life, I really appreciate each and every one of you," Romero said.According to the City of Tucson, planning for the project included five public meetings and three community surveys that generated nearly 800 responses from residents. The feedback helped guide the design and improvements now featured throughout the park.

Construction began after the park closed for renovations in 2025. Now complete, families and visitors can enjoy its new features and amenities.

READ MORE | Santa Rita Park renovation nears completion

"It's been a long time coming and it's something that we've been looking forward to for so long," said Rosie, vice president of the Santa Rita West Ochoa Neighborhood Association. "To see this many people, this many children, this many families, it's great."

The city reports that more than $5 million of the project's funding came from Proposition 407, a voter-approved parks and connections bond package. Additional funding was provided through city sources, impact fees and a Tohono O'odham Nation gaming grant.

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The renovated park now includes:



A shaded splash pad

A new playground

Two multipurpose sports fields

New walking paths

Additional gathering and recreation areas

Ward 5 Councilmember Selina Barajas said the project reflects the city's commitment to ensuring families across Tucson have access to safe and welcoming public spaces.

"Every child in Tucson deserves access to a beautiful, safe place to play, to participate in sports, and to build memories with their families, no matter what neighborhood they call home," Barajas said.

For many Southside residents, the reopening represents more than just new amenities. After years of planning, community input and construction, Santa Rita Park has been restored as a gathering place where families can play, connect and create new memories for years to come.

The celebration continues through the weekend. Families are invited back to Santa Rita Park, 401 E. 22nd St., on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a community movie night, featuring "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie". Food trucks and activities will begin at 6 p.m., with the movie scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.